Graphic Designer Scott Stowell: Why You Should Take On Projects You Don’t Know How To Do

Scott Stowell is creative director of Open, a New York independent design studio responsible for The Nation‘s 9/11 cover as well as other print, web, and graphics projects. Above, Stowell reveals his approach to taking on projects and how he has cultivated a studio that relies on risk. “We like to do projects that we don’t know how to do,” he says. It’s part of his life motto: “No one has any idea what they’re doing. We’re all just figuring it out.”