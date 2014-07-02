advertisement
Graphic Designer Scott Stowell: Why You Should Take On Projects You Don’t Know How To Do

By Shelby Fleig1 minute Read

Co.Design has partnered with the Brooklyn design studio Hyperakt to bring you Lunch Talks, a video series of conversations with smart, creative people. Here’s the first installment.–Eds

Scott Stowell is creative director of Open, a New York independent design studio responsible for The Nation‘s 9/11 cover as well as other print, web, and graphics projects. Above, Stowell reveals his approach to taking on projects and how he has cultivated a studio that relies on risk. “We like to do projects that we don’t know how to do,” he says. It’s part of his life motto: “No one has any idea what they’re doing. We’re all just figuring it out.”

