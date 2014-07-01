How Viral Is That Vine? Analytics Arrive On Twitter’s Video App

Vine is giving its six-second video creators an analytics tool to measure their reach. On Tuesday, the Twitter-owned app debuted loop counts , which show the number of times a Vine video clip has been played and replayed.

The app also showed off a refreshed design, with larger videos on the home feed and a clearer distinction between new and older activity. Vine began tracking loop counts on April 3; any videos created on or before that date feature a plus sign next to the count to indicate the number of loops is likely higher than what is shown.

With autoplay videos on loop, it’s easy to unintentionally inflate the loop count just by leaving a tab open (case in point: the Vine above has already amassed hundreds of thousands of loops). However, the ability to measure the reach of video loops signals Vine could become a platform for advertisers to target consumers.

This is the latest in a recent series of major money-making moves by Twitter, including the rollouts of a “buy now” button and app-install ads.