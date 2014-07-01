Astronaut Chris Hadfield Sings A Very Canadian Happy Canada Day Song

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield and his brother have teamed up to unleash on the rest of us Earthlings a musical tribute to their home country.





You may remember Commander Hadfield from his time aboard the International Space Station where he let us know about making sandwiches in orbit and space toilets, or that time he sang “Space Oddity.”





Here he joins forces with his brother David for a two man acoustical jam tribute to the Great White North. It’s not Drake, Arcade Fire or “Bobcaygeon,” and yeah, it’s full of the usual cliches–camp fires, table hockey, politeness–but it’s also a fun little tune for a Happy Canada Day.