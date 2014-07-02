Take A Look At Getty Images’ 360-Degree View Of The 2014 World Cup





Getty Images is giving fans another view of the tournament through panoramic, 360-degree shots of the stadiums, locker rooms, and more. According to the photo agency’s VP of sports imagery Ken Mainardis, Getty has each stadium wired to catch every second of action thanks to about 230 feet of cables in each pitch corner, as well as 14 connections pitch side, two connections in the tribune, and one in each catwalk. It all adds up to about 15,000 photos every week.





“There has been a growing interest from our customers in more experiential and interactive imagery like 360-degree panoramic photography,” says Mainardis. “It can be challenging to capture, [because] for 360-degree images, you’re trying to get a shot that will be interesting from every angle. It’s a real art form.”