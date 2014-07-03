How Consumer Creativity Is Transforming The Travel Experience

Red Roof Inn–the lodging chain usually reserved for a quick night’s sleep on a road trip–is changing its brand to attract millennial guests, investing $150 million to upgrade some of its properties from shabby to chic. And it’s all thanks to consumers.

“Consumers complained of smelly rooms, so we changed the floors to wood. They wanted clean surfaces, so we put in granite surfaces,” says CMO Marina MacDonald. She says she often uses consumer feedback to better inform the chain’s investment decisions. “Simple things go a long way.”

For travel and hospitality brands, loyalty is earned not when customers’ expectations are met, but when they’re exceeded.

Red Roof Inn isn’t alone. From airlines to rental car companies, the travel and hospitality industries are making big customer experience investments to keep pace with an evolving landscape. Competition from peer-to-peer startups like Airbnb, FlightCar, and others are giving travelers new ways to get from point A to point B–and new experiences once they reach point C. Unhappy flyers now tweet their travel gripes in real-time. Above all else, today’s travel customers simply expect more.

For travel and hospitality brands, loyalty–and favorable reviews–are earned not when customers’ expectations are met, but when they’re exceeded. The brands earning that loyalty–through innovation, renovation, and conversation–approach the customer experience as one that demands ongoing collaboration with customers.

Designing better experiences for customers requires an always-on approach to innovation. For this purpose, Marriott International set up a war room in the basement of their headquarters. Part of the hotel’s 10,000-square-foot Innovation Lab, the war room is a dedicated space for collaboration. Hotel customers, employees, execs, and designers visit to test and refine ideas and concepts for the co-created hotel of the future.

Other hotels, like Swissôtel and Westin, have their own versions of Marriott’s Innovation Lab. Employees can find plenty of ideas outside the lab, and in actual guest interactions that are helping to upgrade the hotel guest experience. To access first-person accounts of what’s happening at their 1,200 properties around the world, as well as innovative ideas on how to enhance the localized guest experience, Starwood Hotels and Resorts engages with a private community of its own employees.

“Our employee community connects our portfolio to enable dialogue,” says Matthew Valenti, Starwood’s vice president of guest experience. “Together, hundreds of general managers and property leaders from around the world raise questions, solve problems, and share best practices.”