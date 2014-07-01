ESPN Wants You Yelling USA!USA!USA! By The End Of This Video

On July 1, the U.S. men’s national soccer team faces Belgium in the World Cup’s Round of 16. The winner books a seat in the quarterfinals, while the loser books a flight home.





We already know which team ESPN (and Jon Hamm) believes in, but this new “nipple tingler” video is aimed to stoke those patriotic fan fires even more.





There’s Clint Dempsey lying on the ground with a broken nose. Jermaine Jones spitting out a gob full of blood. Tim Howard making an amazing save. Kyle Beckerman playing the underdog card. It’s pouring rain. And it’s all in slow-motion. Then come the goals, and the soundtrack morphs from a slow, soul-rumbling crawl into a rousing star-spangled crescendo that may just have you chugging bottles of Bud and screaming USA!USA!USA! by the time it’s over.