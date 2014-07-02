How To Assert Your Independence During A Digital Detox

Not everyone can take a tropical vacation where cell-phone reception is spotty and you are truly disconnected from the outside world, but you can choose to spend time off the grid, wherever you are.

Whether you want to unplug for a few hours or an entire weekend, here are three persuasive reasons to leave your phone at home and take a digital detox.

“When you stay plugged in 24/7, you train everyone in your life that you’re always on,” says Ginger Jenks, CEO of Magellan Enterprises, a Colorado-based executive coaching firm. “That means you never get a break, which drains your battery,” she says.

You may respond to every email as it comes across the screen, but how important is it?

“When you are constantly responding to the dings and whistles of your technology, you begin to confuse activity with accomplishment,” says Courtney Kirschbaum, founder of CK Consulting Services, a leadership consulting firm in Colorado.

You may feel like you’re making progress by being so responsive, but you’re not focused on the important things–the 20% of your goals that will get you 80% of your results, she explains. “People who live in this response zone often don’t know how to prioritize the important things in their life, so they respond to it all,” Kirschbaum says.

“Anything that’s readily available is usually not considered precious,” Kirschbaum says. So while you may think immediately responding to every email as it arrives in your inbox makes you look like you’re on top of things, your responsiveness suggests you can’t distinguish between tasks that are important and those that are less so, she says.