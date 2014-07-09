Las Vegas Is A Great Place To Be A Woman In Tech

As recent employee data from Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and Yahoo has confirmed, there is a serious lack of diversity in the tech industry. But for women who want to work in tech, some cities appear to be more welcoming than others.

Click to enlarge.

Business intelligence firm RJMetrics recently analyzed data from the site Meetup to figure out which cities have the most women in tech and what the rest of the country might learn from them.

Using Meetup’s open API, RJMetrics broke down the makeup of the largest tech-related Meetup group in each of the 50 largest cities in the U.S. An obvious caveat: Their study was not at all a comprehensive measurement of gender diversity in the industry, but it can at least provide a general glance at geographic differences.

RJMetrics estimates that, overall, the tech community is 29% female (the Bureau of Labor Statistics also reports that women hold 26% of computer and mathematical occupations). With that in mind, here are all the cities that beat that 29% average, based on Meetup numbers. As you can see, Las Vegas is the only city where women appear to make up the majority of the tech community.

Click to enlarge.

Why is Las Vegas so female-friendly compared to every other big city? RJMetrics speculates that it might have something to do with the fact that a female mayor has presided over the city since 2011. As it turns out, a sizable number of other cities with better than average numbers of women in tech also have female mayors.

After running a regression analysis on the 50 largest cities in the U.S., RJMetrics found that this isn’t just a coincidence: a female mayor is positively correlated with having more women in the local tech sector, though the reason for this correlation isn’t really clear. Just 18.4% of all mayors of U.S. cities with over 30,000 people are women. Clearly, there’s room for improvement all around.