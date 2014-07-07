Readers’ Choice Nominee #1: BigTruck

Commentary from the Drive Your Business Forward Small Business Experts:

Suhyun Pak: These guys are great for two reasons: 1. They’ve really thought through how they would use and design their Sprinter and have the drawings to prove it, and 2. They’ve really taken the plunge by quitting their jobs and pursuing their dreams.

Harley Finkelstein: Hearing that the founders of BigTruck were bold enough to quit their day jobs to focus on their company reminds me why I love entrepreneurship so much. It’s all about hustle, hard work, and dedication. Their design for the Sprinter vehicle as a “sew-on-site” station looks like a great use of space. Customized hats on demand is a neat idea also, to give customers exactly what they want.

Amber Mac: Really great work imagining how they would use their new mobile factory–and love the concept behind sew-on-site. While it would help to drive their business forward, it does seem as though the e-commerce side of the business has the most potential.

http://www.bigtruckbrand.com/