Faux-Marketing Savant Nathan Fielder Offers An Unused “Nathan For You” Gem And The Truth About Going Viral

Nathan Fielder is messing with me. Or at least I think he is. It’s pretty much impossible to tell, but this ambiguity is on-brand for someone whose screen persona seems designed to elicit the response, “Is this guy for real?”

I’ve just asked Fielder about unrealized ideas for Nathan For You, the TV series in which the comedian posits himself as a marketing messiah, shepherding small businesses to the publicity promised land. Considering some of the unorthodox tactics deployed in the show’s first season, including poo-flavored fro-yo and a clothing boutique that allows attractive patrons to shoplift, surely any idea that didn’t make it on air would have to be extra outrageous. Or perhaps not. The example Fielder offers is as tame as it is silly. But since he knows I’m looking for a hook to help this story circulate, Fielder might be approaching the question like he did the problem of low foot-traffic in a frozen yogurt shop. If that’s the case, I’m duty-bound to do just what the business owners on Nathan For You do when receiving the star’s counsel: take him at face value and see what happens.

“Basically all raisins are the same, you know,” Fielder says in his mournful monotone. “I thought it could be a really interesting high-end grocery item if you could make a raisin that was perfectly smooth, rather than being wrinkly, and had more raisin inside. I thought it could be one of those products where you create a divide in the raisin market so that there’s now a low-end raisin and a high-end raisin. If you want a raisin that’s aesthetically pleasing, that’s perfectly smooth but also tastes better because it has more raisin on the inside, now there would be one.”

He keeps saying the word “raisin,” and every time he does it sounds funnier, especially considering that he’s talking about this doomed, ridiculous idea as though it were The One That Got Away. He mentions trying to inject raisins with the insides sucked out of other raisins and it almost sounds like an experiment on his show, whose second season begins July 1 on Comedy Central. It’s only when he describes this raisin quest as “a two-to-three year obsession” that my skepticism wins out. It just doesn’t add up that a guy who created a robot that could pull his–Fielder’s–pants down would devote that much time to this lemon of a fruit-based idea. Of course, given the power dynamic at hand, I’m supposed to accept what Fielder says, whether it adds up or not. Just like the people on his show.





“I don’t know if it happens to everybody, but I will get into situations where I’m thinking, ‘What this person’s saying to me is very dumb and not something I’m comfortable with, but I don’t want to say that to them,’” Fielder said earlier in our conversation, an idea that mirrors my sentiments at the moment. “And sometimes you’ll get in too deep. I get into situations where I kind of say yes at first and it gets worse and worse for me and then I have to keep saying yes to be polite.”

I have said “yes” nearly as often as Fielder has said “raisin,” just like the business owners on Nathan For You. Ideally, this downward spiral of agreeability leads to a hilarious, unexpected development involving the business at hand. The team behind the show tries hard to avoid business owners who seem like typical fame-seeking reality-show dwellers. Instead, they look for average folks who won’t say yes to something crazy just to be on TV, but who are legitimately excited for the opportunity to promote their business. So excited, in fact, that they find themselves agreeing with Fielder’s almost uniformly terrible ideas, despite the doubt clearly written all over their faces. Once the owner agrees to this unassuming television person’s ideas, there’s no guessing where an episode might go. Although by that point, Fielder and his writers have definitely tried guessing.