Finally, A Social Network That Won’t Turn Us Into Addicts–But How Will It Thrive?

Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter, and the rest of our social networks have trained us to respond to notifications like Pavlovian dogs. So we were surprised to hear Brian Bailey, creator of a new social network called Uncommon , isn’t out to get you addicted.

“Basically [we’re] rejecting a lot of the techniques that we know do work in terms of getting people to click as much as possible, read as much as possible, stay as much as possible,” says Bailey. But can you actually build a network that way?

“I think all of us involved do feel like there’s plenty of room for something very different in the approach of how communities are done online,” says Bailey. He thinks the drug-like traits of these networks owes mostly to their mid-2000s vintage.

“There were so many different techniques at that time: how to create engagement, how to drive pageviews, how to increase clicks, how to do all these different things,” he says.

“All things that are designed to get people to spend as much time as possible on the site, primarily to see as many ads as possible. “

In Bailey’s view, this has resulted in an erroneous conflation between the language of social media and the language of community. Now every company worth its salt has a social media strategy, claiming a desire to foster community–when really all they want is an audience. Uncommon was built to create an online community more reflective of a real-world one, and not the kind that we’ve grown accustomed to through social media.

In about two weeks, Bailey hopes to open the site up to a small group of founding members who will try the site on for size and provide feedback before Uncommon opens to the public. Currently, the way it works is like this:

Like most social networks, you start with a profile. They’ll be quite spare, and consist mostly of your favorite things–things you want to connect over and talk about. Anyone can click on one of their favorite things and see a list of other people who also like it–Bailey says that eventually, the Uncommon team hopes to use this as the basis to introduce people to one another.