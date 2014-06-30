Does The Internet Need An Emoji-Only Social Network? No, But Who Cares?

An emoji-only social network kind of makes sense. It’s a little bit ridiculous to require people to communicate using a limited dictionary of images, but hear me out: People already use the Japanese animations to have full conversations, to illustrate plots to TV shows and movies, search Yelp , and to express things that words could never describe. So why wouldn’t people want to share their emotions via emoji on a social network? That’s the theory behind Emoji.li , a forthcoming app created by the London-based duo Matt Gray and Tom Scott.

They introduce the app in a video that claims the project is not satire. The two say that app will be available on iOS “very soon.” Interested users can sign up for coveted early user names here. Some of the best ones, like the painted nails, are already taken.

Fast Company caught up with the creators, who again insist that the site is not a total joke. (Although it still kind of sounds like a joke that will result in an actual app that people might use.) Here’s the thought process behind the silly-sounding network, that they say could be the next Twitter:

What gave you the idea for an emoji-only social network?

Both Matt and I had the idea at about the same time–it came out of two stories. First, comedy social network Yo, and second, the Unicode Consortium’s new emojis! We weren’t sold on it until we realized that usernames should be emoji too. At that point, we burst out laughing and realized we had to build it.