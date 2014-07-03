What Happens At The Ultimate Summer Camp For Influencers

In the middle of a warm June afternoon, on a picturesque lawn surrounded by a white picket fence just steps away from Harvard, 70 or so of the brightest minds on the planet were running around like maniacs, playing a massive game of rock, paper, scissors. The handpicked group of innovative do-gooders came from a broad spectrum of industries: startup founders, venture capitalists, a handful of Googlers, TV producers, bloggers, politicians, designers, Pulitzer winners, and the like. It may as well have been a gathering of the Illuminati-lite.

The image of dozens of very intelligent people darting around like deranged summer campers speaks to the weird but enviable influence wielded by Spark Camp, which is sort of like a conference, but more fun, and slightly more description-defying. In particular, the rock, paper, scissors tournament was billed as a “leadership” exercise–if you lost a game to someone, you were asked to cheer them on in their next match, and then the next match, and so forth, until everyone was cheering behind an undisputed winner, Game of Thrones-style. But really, it was an icebreaker designed to get high-functioning strangers out of their shells.

Spark Camp is the brainchild of tech and media veterans Amy Webb (CEO of Webbmedia Group), Amanda Michel (Guardian U.S.), Matt Thompson (NPR), Andrew Pergam (most recently of the Washington Post), and Jennifer 8. Lee (formerly of the New York Times), and funded by generous donations from the Knight Foundation, Google, and the Nieman Foundation, among others. Attendees pay for board and travel only; booze and food–lots of food–are provided.

Photo by Brian Woolf

The camp was born in 2011 out of a frustration with the conference circuit, which was built around buzzwords and speaker panels while doing very little to facilitate meaningful conversations between the people who paid to be there. “The five of us go to a lot of conferences,” Webb tells Fast Company. “One of the big challenges is making sure that the conversations stay fresh. You have to consistently be on the lookout for new people.”

Creators say that 90% of the work behind the scenes goes into figuring out who to invite in the first place.

Its creators bristle when you call Spark Camp an “unconference,” but that description isn’t too far off the mark. But unlike other conferences, there is no $500 admission fee to gain entry. Spark Camp is invite-only, kind of like a big, four-day dinner party in which leaders and visionaries forge new connections–or “sparks,” as its creators like to call it.

All of the conversations are off the record so as to encourage #realtalk, and you aren’t allowed to tweet after the first night, which lends Spark Camp a vague “the first rule of Fight Club is…” vibe.

Curating a diverse list of attendees is a central tenet to Spark Camp’s mission. The thinking goes that the wider the breadth of experiences–not just by gender and age, but also by experience level and industry–the more “sparks” that will be generated that weekend.