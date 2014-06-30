GM Payouts To Victims Will Range From $20,000 To Millions

After recalling more than 20 million automobiles so far this year, General Motors said Monday it will offer compensation to victims ranging from $20,000 to millions of dollars.

The car company said there is no cap to the amount it will pay out, and the families of those who died in a faulty GM car will be entitled to at least $1 million. Thirteen deaths over more than a decade are linked to problems with GM vehicles. The formula for the amount paid out will be as follows:

$20,000 for one night in a hospital

$70,000 for two to seven nights in a hospital

$170,000 for eight to 15 nights in a hospital

$500,000 maximum for 32 or more nights in a hospital

$20,000 maximum for people not hospitalized but treated as an outpatient

Those who partake in the voluntary compensation plan will waive their right to sue GM. Claims–which require supporting data such as photos, police reports, insurance claims, hospital records, or maintenance logs–can be filed from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2014.