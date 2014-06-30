British Airways Made A Blanket That Measures Passengers’ Moods

If there’s ever a sense of community that comes from collectively hurtling through the air in a winged metal tube, it’s those shared experiences of arm-rest diplomacy, cramped washrooms, that screaming kid in 14F and enough small talk to lull most adults unconscious.





For some lucky British Airways passengers, they also got to share a strange experiment in customer relations. The airline wanted to find out just how its passengers felt about its service and went far beyond an in-flight survey to create “The Happiness Blanket.” The cozy tech uses fiber optic LED tech embedded in the blanket and Bluetooth connectivity to a headband that measured brain waves, to show how people were feeling at various points during a New York-London flight. If the blanket was blue, the premium cabin passengers were happy (and most likely asleep); red indicated the kind of stress that may come from turbulence or snoring seat-mates (or maybe a scary scene in an in-flight film?).





No word on what color the blanket turns when you silently freak out that the washroom’s been occupied for the last 45 minutes.