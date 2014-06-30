These Parental Control Ads Make Use Of Your Dirty, Dirty Mind

Popsicles, elephant trunks, and Twinkies might not seem like sexual objects, but the determined mind can make a pee-pee or a hoohoo out of just about anything. And that’s precisely the point of Terra Networks’ parental control ads, “Subliminal.” The three posters, created for the South American Internet provider by DDB, Mexico, make veritable dirty wallpaper out of an array of everyday objects that the adult mind is only too willing to twist into adult content. Look at a few dozen cylindrical objects, sliced open fruits, or blooming flowers, and your adult mind automatically jumps to conclusions.
The ad’s tagline–“Your innocence is lost, let children keep theirs”–reminds the adult onlookers that for them, it’s too late, but it’s within their power to protect young minds from the real smut that lurks online.