These Parental Control Ads Make Use Of Your Dirty, Dirty Mind





Popsicles, elephant trunks, and Twinkies might not seem like sexual objects, but the determined mind can make a pee-pee or a hoohoo out of just about anything. And that’s precisely the point of Terra Networks’ parental control ads, “Subliminal.” The three posters, created for the South American Internet provider by DDB, Mexico, make veritable dirty wallpaper out of an array of everyday objects that the adult mind is only too willing to twist into adult content. Look at a few dozen cylindrical objects, sliced open fruits, or blooming flowers, and your adult mind automatically jumps to conclusions.