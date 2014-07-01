The Most American Brands In America, According To Americans

More than 4,600 consumers, ages 16 to 65, were asked to evaluate which of 225 brands were most associated with the value of “patriotism.” Here are the top 15. Percentages indicate how emotionally engaged a given brand made participants feel on the patriotism spectrum, versus an ideal of 100% (and only the U.S. Armed Services–the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, and Navy rate that high), as Brand Keys founder Robert Passikoff points out in the report.

1. Jeep (98%)

2. Levi Strauss (97%)

3. Coca-Cola (95%)

4. Colgate/Wrigley’s/Disney/Zippo (93%)

5. Ford/Harley Davidson/Ralph Lauren (91%)