Acrobatic “Lightmen” Bring Kuala Lumpur’s Skyline To Life For Lexus

Dozens of stuntmen and acrobats hung from some of the tallest buildings in Kuala Lumpur wearing specially design LED light suits for “Strobe” , the latest film in the “Amazing in Motion” campaign from luxury car brand Lexus.

Shot over seven nights in April, the ad–launched online, on social media, and TV from July 2, along with two behind-the-scenes making-of documentaries–is part of a strategy to build Lexus’s credentials as a cool and arty luxury lifestyle brand.

The “Amazing in Motion” strategy, developed by agency CHI&Partners, was launched two years ago as a creative platform Lexus could use to demonstrate its imagination, innovation, and design excellence, John Thomson, Lexus International general manager, global branding explains.

At its heart is the idea that whatever amazing demonstrations of things in motion the ads explore, each is done for real without relying on special effects. So, in the first film, Steps, two 11-foot-tall puppets were brought to life through sculpture and choreography.

Then, in the second, Swarm, Film Craft Lion winner at last month’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, mini quadcopter robots created for the spot through expert engineering and coding explore Vancouver at night.

“Lexus cars have always been the main strategic focus of our communications, and that will always be the case,” Thomson says.”However, Amazing in Motion presents an additional layer of communications showcasing the creative imagination at the heart of the Lexus brand via executing ambitious projects, done for real.”





He adds: “Our Amazing in Motion Strobe campaign is part of our overall strategy to show a more emotional side of our brand.”