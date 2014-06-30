A Periodic Table Of Fictional Elements

The periodic table is in large part a mystic mystery to those of us without a science background. What is Osmium? Roentgenium? Yttrium? We know these things . . . exist, but we don’t know how and we don’t know in what form and we don’t know where. So filmmakers, game designers, and authors can pretty much make up whatever they’d like, give it a name that ends in “ium,” and imbue it with powers, and we’ll believe it.