3 Content Marketing Lessons The Music Business Has Taught Us

With the music industry taking a major dive in the past 10 years, it’s no wonder that more and more musicians are turning to content as a way to reach new audiences.

Visionary vanguards Radiohead made the practice commonplace with their self-released album In Rainbows, the first pay-what-you-want album to hit the web. They went on to publish an exclusive newspaper to promote new releases, release the audio files of songs to allow fans remix, and even develop an app as an “audio visual experiment” that allows users to discover the music in a non-traditional landscape.

Despite the fact that the band itself is vehemently anti-advertising unless used for the greater good, there’s much we can learn from their and other artists’ practices. As marketers, we should always see the benefit of breaking the rules and letting go of the reins when appropriate. Here’s how:

Volvo’s latest content marketing example, “Made by Sweden,” feels less like a car commercial and more like a music video-come-love story. The ad follows Swedish pop star, Robyn, from the studio through the streets of L.A., driving a vehicle featuring Volvo’s low-emissions Drive-E powered engine. It seamlessly weaves an environmentally responsible message with images of pristine Swedish landscapes, all moving to the calm, sinuous beat of Robyn’s latest song.

Robyn timed this launch perfectly to coincide with the release of her new EP Monument, both reaching new fans and giving an undeniably cool veneer to an auto company that’s almost 90 years old.

She stated to Billboard Magazine, “I really wanted to make sure I could make something that didn’t feel like an intrusion.”

Despite the fact that they have never had a single hit on the radio, epic jam band, Phish, has grown legions of fans for the past 20 years. Why? They never play the same show twice, and they often incorporate secret messages into their set lists that only the most dedicated fans can decipher. You can do the same by creating content that engages and sometimes challenges your audience.