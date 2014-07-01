How Pro Athletes Strike A Work-Life Balance, And You Can, Too

Work-life balance sounds simple enough in theory, but in practice, your job and life’s daily demands are often competing, making balance elusive.

Enter Bob Tewksbury, director of player development for the Major League Baseball Players Association and former pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Until earlier this year, Tewksbury was a sports psychology coach for the Boston Red Sox. Now, he works with players seeking to achieve balance in their lives and their careers.

Here are five work-life balance tips Tewksbury gives his high-performing athletes that high-performing professionals can use, too:

If there’s a problem with your performance–at work or on the field–the first step is to identify what’s going on. “Oftentimes, players get off to a good start and create unrealistic expectations for themselves,” Tewksbury says. “After one or two great games, they believe they’re going to be playing well all the time, and don’t deal with failure well.”

If you’re in a slump at work, then take a step back and evaluate what’s behind it. High-achieving professionals say they don’t have time to exercise, or they travel a lot, eat poorly, or don’t spend enough time with their families, Tewksbury says. That’s why it’s important to get up earlier to go to the gym, eat better, and use Skype to connect with loved ones.

Oftentimes, players get off to a good start and create unrealistic expectations for themselves.

A key part of Tewksbury’s job is to understand what his players are thinking. How do they deal with failure, and how do they talk to themselves about it? What message are they telling themselves? Each player is different, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

Sometimes you have to change the thoughts to change the behavior, and sometimes you have to change the behavior to change the thoughts, he says. You have to find what works for each player.