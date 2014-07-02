5 Ways To Pin Like A Boss On Pinterest

A decade into the social media revolution, fatigue has set in. There are lots of ways to interact, but there are still only 24 hours in a day. What social media network is still worth your time?

For a growing number of brands, Pinterest is making the cut. According to Cincinnati-based marketing company Ahalogy, some 22% of Americans are now monthly visitors to the site, where people pin and share pictures and articles like you might pin magazine clippings on a bulletin board. While men are starting to join, the vast majority of Pinterest users are women, and they are generally younger women. If you’re marketing fishing equipment to retired gentlemen, then this is not your medium.

But if you’re trying to reach Pinterest’s core users of millennial moms, here’s how to stand out.

People visit Pinterest for ideas and inspiration. “It’s much more search than social,” says Bob Gilbreath, cofounder of Ahalogy. The typical user is looking for a recipe for dinner. She also signed up for a yoga class and wants to find the perfect pair of yoga pants.

Ahalogy found that nearly 98% of Pinterest users had tried something they found on the site, while two-thirds of daily Pinterest users have tried more than five Pinterest-inspired projects.

“That’s a marketer’s dream,” says Gilbreath. “People are raising their hands and saying ‘I’m getting into yoga now!’” By being useful, you can reach people when they’re in the market for something new.

Surprisingly, Ahalogy found that 83% of active Pinterest users would prefer to follow a favorite brand than a favorite celebrity. Gilbreath links this back to the primacy of projects. Twitter is about sharing news, so people follow Justin Bieber to see what he’s up to. But Justin Bieber doesn’t have a whole lot of project ideas to offer anyone. A brand like Kraft does.