5 Ways To Keep Your Rock Star Employees From Quitting

It’s one of the trickiest problems in the workplace: how to manage employees who no longer feel challenged by their jobs.

As much as people complain about being busy, “it’s a heck of a lot better than being bored,” says Brigette McInnis-Day, executive vice president of HR at software company SAP.

When high performers get restless, they start looking for other opportunities. And precisely because they are high performers, they’ll have plenty of options. If you’d like to keep them, here are some ideas:

“When people think about their careers, they just don’t know what they want to do,” says McInnis-Day. Unfortunately, this malaise is hard for an employer to work with. “So much starts with you first,” she adds.

Coaching people toward reflection and building a personal brand can help. If a worker articulates that he or she would like to become a thought leader in marketing, then that provides a plan. “If you don’t know that first, it’s hard for any company to help you get there,” she says.

Companies have internal job boards, but they may not be well promoted. Or people may know these positions are already filled, so there’s no upside in applying–and a downside if your manager doesn’t like the idea.

When McInnis-Day went into her role at SAP, she began sending out an email with hot jobs. If there was already a preferred candidate, she’d indicate that, but SAP made the process to apply easy, and also viewed this email as a broader opportunity. If people apply, that indicates they’re interested in new tasks at work. That’s usable information.