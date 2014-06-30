How Startups Can Use M&A To Hack Growth

But Travefy, an early-stage group travel startup based in the heart of Silicon Prairie–aka Nebraska–has been playing nice with its competitors and reaping the rewards. Travefy cofounder and CEO David Chait tells Co.Labs that his team recently took the unusual step of acquiring challenger Tripeese, after months of informally swapping notes.

“Many startups when they think about growth and scale, don’t necessarily think about partnerships or M&A,” says Chait. In this case, however, “it’s actually a cheaper source of growth.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Tripeese’s users and partners will migrate to Travefy’s platform. Tripeese cofounders Matheus Riolfi and Rodrigo Boscolo, who previously raised a $65,000 seed round from friends and family, will serve as advisors, but will not play a day-to-day role in the rolled-up entity.

“When you build a company, you want to solve a problem and create value for your customers,” says Riolfi. “It doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t fight, but there are times where it’s better to join forces. We decided they were better positioned than us to tackle this market.”

Chait founded Travefy in 2012 and set up shop in Lincoln, Neb., after meeting his technical cofounder, a Nebraska native. They raised a $320,000 seed round and launched a beta version of the product in mid-2013, giving the site a narrow head start on Tripeese. Both companies promised to eliminate the hassles of group travel booking and payments–a market worth $120 billion–and both were founded by business school students exploring entrepreneurial paths. (If my Facebook feed is any indication, coordinating jaunts to the world’s party capitals is indeed the primary hardship facing MBAs; challenges related to learning or career development appear to be secondary concerns.)

On its own, Travefy has grown to serve 15,000 active users, who have planned over 1,000 trips. Chait says the site monetizes roughly 10% of trips, through commissions.