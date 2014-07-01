Why You Should Rethink That Morning Meeting

When’s the best time to schedule a meeting? For many managers, the answer is clear: first thing in the morning. Your team is fresh, you make sure you’re all on the same page, and you set yourself up for a productive day.

But there are plenty of arguments against the morning meeting. Before you make it your default option, consider these factors:

In their 2011 book, Willpower, Florida State University psychology professor Roy Baumeister and New York Times science journalist John Tierney write that willpower is like a muscle, in that it gets fatigued from overuse. In the course of the day, as you battle traffic and make decisions, it gets used up. That means our supply of discipline and our ability to focus is best in the mornings. “There seems to be a general pattern that major self-control failures and other bad decisions occur late in the day,” Baumeister says.

So schedule that meeting before decision fatigue sets in, right? Not so fast. First, ask about the purpose of the meeting. If it requires difficult decision making, and will need everyone’s maximum mental capacity, morning is good.

But if you’re just conveying information, or having a simple status meeting to check that projects are going well? Better to give your team members the morning for deep work and projects that require focus. You can get an update later on.

A white paper by researchers working with Johnson & Johnson measuring people’s energy levels throughout the day found we hit our peak right at 8 a.m. That is game time. We are ready to execute. By late afternoon, people drag. No one wants to start anything new.

But here’s something funny about meetings. If they’re scheduled, people go, even if they don’t feel like it. A 3:30 p.m. meeting isn’t replacing anything else because you weren’t going to start anything at that time. But an 8 a.m. meeting supplants a time you would have been motivated to start something big.