Norway Ends Online Voting For Local And National Elections

Norway is voting no on online ballots. After experimenting with e-voting, the country’s Office of Modernisation announced it will end the system, citing security concerns and political controversy.

Norway’s government, which ran e-voting trials for local and national elections in 2011 and 2013, said citizens were nervous their votes could become public. In both those election years, online voting, coupled with controversy over software encryption, did not increase voter turnout, not even among younger demographics.

In 2013, about 70,000 people, or 38% of eligible voters, cast their votes online, according to Norway’s Institute of Social Research. The organization noted that 0.75% of people voted twice that year–first by voting online and then by physically casting a ballot at a polling station.

“The government wants to ensure the high confidence exists for elections in Norway, and believe that it is unfortunate political controversy related to the actual conduct of elections,” Jan Tore Sanner, minister of local government, said in a statement.