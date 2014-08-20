What’s The Future For Impact Investing?

If the world is to solve its huge environmental and social problems, it’s going to take more than government spending and private philanthropy. These sources can bring in billions of dollars, but what’s really needed is trillions—the sort of money only business and the markets can provide.

The idea of impact investing–a term originally coined by the Rockefeller Foundation in 2007–is to get at this untapped money. It’s a way of deploying capital both for profit and social purpose, as Co.Exist has covered a few times here, here, and here.

“Put simply, impact investments are intended to deliver both financial returns and social and environmental benefits,” explains a new book by Judith Rodin and Margot Brandenburg. “If we are to have any hope of solving the increasingly dynamic, complex, and messy challenges of our time, we need more investors to take this dual approach to investing. We are not suggesting that impact investing replace charitable donations, government spending, or philanthropic grants. Rather, we need more and different types of funds to complement philanthropy and strategically leverage larger and more commercial sources of funding.”

The book, called “The Power of Impact Investing,” includes several good examples of the concept at work. For instance, there’s the story of Dial 1298 for Ambulance, an emergency medical service formed by five friends in Mumbai. In 2004, Sweta Mangal, Naresh Jain, Manish Sacheti, Shaffi Mather, and Ravi Krishna started with two ambulances and a hunch that there was a need for better ways to get people to hospital. They developed a sliding-scale business model. People going to public hospitals would pay little or nothing. Richer people going to private hospitals would pay full fare. Other costs would be met through advertising on the vehicles, and outside private support.

Initially, the startup received grant money and some technical assistance from ambulance operators in New York and London. But the service was soon profitable in its own right, such was the need. Indians don’t have 911-like services, and more often than not the poor take a cab or private car if they need to get to the emergency room. In 2007, Dial 1298 for Ambulance got $1.5 million in philanthropic financing from the Acumen Fund to continue its expansion, then commercial investment from Envision Healthcare, one of the world’s largest ambulance providers. Today, Dial 1298 has served 2.4 million people. It operates 800 ambulances in huge states like Kerala, Punjab and Maharashtra. And last year it had revenues of $20 million.

Rodin and Brandenburg write that Dial 1298 is a great example of “how a company can move along a capital curve.” Initially, it was supported with grant money. But, as a business, it was always open to commercial-sized funding that would really allow it to grow.

“By making an investment rather than a donation, you pave the way for companies such as Dial 1298 for Ambulance to seek commercial capital, whether by securing loans or attracting other investors to take equity stakes,” Rodin and Brandenburg say. “By helping these companies tap into the wider world of private investment funds, you play a role in enabling innovative solutions to be scaled up and achieve even greater impact.”