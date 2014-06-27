Director Of National Intelligence Publishes First Transparency Report On Surveillance

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has declassified and published a transparency report regarding the use of national security authorities in 2013, including surveillance orders, national security letters, and summoning of business records.

The report follows President Obama’s directive last year for the intelligence community to declassify as much information about U.S. government surveillance programs as it can without compromising national security or classified intelligence. The office said it will release a report every year.

Here are some highlights from the report:

In 2013, the agency issued 1,767 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act orders, affecting 1,144 targets, defined as a person, group, organization, or foreign power that “possesses or is likely to communicate foreign intelligence information that the U.S. government is authorized to acquire.”

Under Section 702 of FISA, which allows for mass collection of emails and phone calls, one order affected 89,138 targets. The NSA also issued 131 pen register, or trap and trace, orders, which track numbers called from particular phone lines, affecting 319 targets.





Last year, the Federal Bureau of Intelligence issued 19,212 national security letters and 38,832 requests for information. The report was unable to break down the number of targets affected because the agency is not required to track this information per congressional requirements.





Under Title V of FISA, the government can also collect business records in bulk, sometimes to learn more about specific subjects. In 2013, the government submitted 178 applications mentioning 423 selectors, or terms used to describe its requests, and this affected 420 people or entities.