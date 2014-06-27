Ikea’s Newest Catalog Is A “Website” On Instagram

Using the Instagram tagging system, anyone who visits the ikea_ps_2014 account on their phone from within the Instagram app will see the familiar Instagram grid of images set up like an Ikea catalog (see a video demonstration above). Clicking on the desired section–benches, tables, storage, light, textiles, and “ideas”–opens an Instagram photo of the items in that part of the collection. Using Instagram’s tagging system, tapping the photo allows users to navigate to the desired item, where they can see more photos, a video demonstration, and the price (in rubles, naturally). It’s a clever, nice-looking, and novel little catalog that makes clear that apps like Instagram have helped us develop intuitive new forms of interactive content. Instagram may have made its name on filters, but campaigns like this prove that we’ve only scratched the surface of what some apps can do.