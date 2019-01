Some people complain that soccer is boring and there isn’t enough scoring. Well, now all of us can enjoy plenty of goals–while reliving the tournament’s most exciting moments so far–in just over five minutes.

Slate‘s video team made a supercut of all 136 goals scored in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, which according to FIFA is the most ever.

The knockout round starts on Saturday, and the U.S. will play Belgium on Tuesday, July 1 for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.