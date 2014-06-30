How Warby Parker Supercharged Its Data Science Tools

When it comes to data science, a lot of companies talk the talk. But a lot of this “science” comes down to interesting–but not particularly actionable–correlations. Warby Parker has a different approach. For the eyewear retailer, data are essential feedback that change the way they run their business. But how does a company implement data science in a way that actually drives growth?

“It’s kind of unusual to have a data science team that’s our size very early on in the company growth,” says Carl Anderson, Warby Parker’s director of Data Science. Anderson was hired by the company a little over a year ago–just three years into the company’s existence. He has spent much of the past year revamping the company’s data strategy. This is where he started.

Anderson’s approach to data science is a holistic one. In a business, it’s not always clear what use a given dataset might have when one gets down to the brass tacks of actually making business decisions. As such, an effective data science team is one that’s involved on every level and works to make sure that findings are easily found and interpreted for everyone in an organization.

Like a lot of things involving math and statistics, that’s really easy to summarize in a paragraph and difficult to discuss in detail. Anderson does it by breaking down what he and his team does into four discrete “buckets.”

1. Data Engineering

This is the rough stuff, the trailblazing. According to Anderson, data engineering means “getting the data from our different internal systems or from our different vendors, into databases in a form that people can actually use it.” That means normalizing the information and joining together datasets that are otherwise separate.

“All the data was pretty much siloed, and it wasn’t in a form that people could join,” says Anderson of Warby Parker’s earliest data efforts. It’s a common scenario for that see exponential growth. “Everyone was working with Excel spreadsheets, which are great, to some extent–but they don’t scale.”