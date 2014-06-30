Does The Office Bully Have More Job Security?

And those bullies have staying power: 89% have been engaging in bad behavior for more than a year. Fifty-four percent hit the five-year mark, while some respondents said bullies have been in the same jobs for more than 30 years. The survey was conducted by Joseph Grenny and David Maxfield, co-authors of the bestsellers Crucial Conversations and Influencer.

While anti-bullying campaigns have been so prevalent in the media, schools, and even workplaces in recent years, they haven’t really changed behavior, Maxfield says. They also haven’t changed people’s responses to behavior that ranges from being inappropriately rude or aggressive in speech to being physically threatening or abusive. Employees often don’t want to get involved or risk retaliation, since bullies are often in a position of power, he adds.

“People are aware, but the main strategy many use to handle bullies is silence and avoidance. But silence is not golden. Silence is permission,” he says.

The numbers in the survey were disturbing. Two-thirds said they deal with bullies by avoiding them, while one in five don’t know their organization’s process for reporting bullying. Only 6% said their company’s anti-bullying policies stopped bullying. In addition:

62% saw sabotaging of others work or reputations

52% saw browbeating, threats, or intimidation

4% saw physical intimidation or assault

There are effective ways to deal with bullies and speaking up about actual instances of bullying is how awareness actually gets raised, Maxfield says. If your co-workers or you are the victims of abusive behavior, take the following steps.

Document it. Write down the dates and times of the instances, along with any witnesses. Be as specific and detailed as possible and keep a copy of the log at home or somewhere safe.