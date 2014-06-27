advertisement
The Top 5 Leadership Stories, June 23-27

From habits and tricks to strengths and weaknesses, this week we were all about what makes us and the people we admire tick.

By Rachel Gillett1 minute Read

Who doesn’t like to navel gaze just a little bit?

At the very least it’s become one of society’s favorite pastimes to examine the habits, traits, tricks, and mistakes that make people who they are, and this week was no different. From the weird things creative people do to how you can identify your own strengths and weaknesses, you craved every kind of introspection and insight you could get your eyes and minds on.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of June 23.


The Unusual Habits Of 8 Famous Creative Minds

Even though we know that emulating the habits of a famous person likely won’t fix our stagnated creativity, just for fun we took a look at the odd creative processes of personalities like Jay-Z, Community‘s Dan Harmon, and South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone–and we were all pretty surprised at what we came up with.


30 Career Moves You Should Make By The Time You Are 30

When you graduate college, you may have an idea of what you want to be when you “grow up,” but chances are you have no idea just how to get there. So we tapped a bunch of career experts and coaches for the top career moves–from networking to job-hunting and then wowing your boss once you land the gig–you should make before you hit 30.


How 7 Successful Entrepreneurs Find Focus

When Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert comic strip, needs to block out distractions, he starts his day at 5 a.m. before the day overwhelms him. This tip, along with six more, may not be life-changing, but they could be just what you need to find focus and get stuff done.


What The CEO Of 2040 Will Look Like

The CEO of the future looks a little different from the majority of today’s CEOs. For one thing, she’s a woman. Four key shifts will forever change the role of CEOs around 25 years from now.

How To Spot Your Own Strengths And Weaknesses (Before Your Boss Does)

Forget the personality tests and extensive evaluations. To clue you in on where your skills are rock solid and where they might need some tweaking, all you need to do is answer five simple questions.

About the author

Rachel Gillett is a former editorial assistant for FastCompany.com’s Leadership section. Her work has been featured on PopPhoto.com, AOL.com, and elsewhere

