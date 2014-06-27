Google Wants Developers Building Virtual-Reality Apps For A Piece Of Cardboard

As usual, Google handed out an array of freebies to attendees of its I/O conference, hoping to entice developers to build applications for its devices. Among them: a square smatchwatch –their choice of the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live, the round Moto 360 watch, and a piece of cardboard.

Though attendees were confused by the cardboard gesture, they soon realized the flat piece of pasteboard could be folded to construct a virtual-reality headset powered by an Android phone. And as with the smartwatches handed out, Google wants apps for Cardboard.

A relatively simple concept, Cardboard includes a set of lenses, a magnetic ring that acts as a trigger (to select an app or pick up an object) when pulled down, an embedded NFC sensor, and rubber bands (to keep the phone from falling out). Cardboard’s app splits the smartphone screen into two displays–one for each eye–to produce a stereoscopic 3-D view. Using the phone’s gyroscope, which measures angular momentum, it can present an interactive picture with changing perception based on the movement of the wearer’s head.

“Our idea was to build the simplest and cheapest way of turning your smartphone into a virtual-reality viewer,” said Paris-based software engineer David Coz, who noted Cardboard was his 20% project at Google.

Despite the buzz, however, strapping a smartphone to one’s face to create a VR headset isn’t a new concept. German startup Shoogee released Dive, an $80 VR viewer that makes use of either an iOS or Android smartphone, in November. The company collaborated on Cardboard, selling its lenses to Google for the project.

It’s possible Google could bring virtual reality to the masses with this low-tech piece of hardware. But it’s more likely that Cardboard is a proof of concept to show the potential of VR on the Android platform. As such, Google could be pushing developers to build for Cardboard because it wants a library of VR content available for the day when headsets, such as Oculus Rift, enter the Android ecosystem.

Google’s Cardboard virtual-reality headset. Image: Alice Truong/Fast Company

So far, Cardboard has been a hit at the conference. Google ran out of units to give away, but anyone interested can make their own version with these design files available online. Already, homemade cardboard viewers have started popping up on social media sites. San Fransisco-based Dodocase, which makes protective gear for smartphones, tablets, and computers, even began selling a version online for $20 (a discount from the suggested retail price of $45).