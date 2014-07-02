Former NFL Linebacker Dhani Jones On Letting His Mind Wander

Starting in Super Bowl XXXIX nine years ago was just the beginning for former linebacker Dhani Jones. He’s since founded the nonprofit BowTie Cause, which raises awareness and funds for more than 30 charitable organizations like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation through the sales of uniquely designed bow ties. Jones opened the Bow Tie Cafe in Cincinnati in 2010, and he also acts as founding partner of advertising and design ﬁrm VMG Creative and has hosted a number of travel and game shows.