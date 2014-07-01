3 Questions To Ask Yourself Daily To Feel More Satisfied At Work

Caroline Ghosn has trouble acknowledging her successes. The Levo League founder and CEO certainly has a lot to be proud of, but like so many hard-working, forward-thinking startup leaders, she focuses on the future, rather than her past accomplishments.

About two months ago, she realized that she wasn’t very happy, even though she had every reason to feel fulfilled by her career. “I don’t know why I’m not sleeping well,” she said to career coach MJ Ryan. “I don’t know why I’m not feeling 100% happy with every moment of this experience.” Ghosn, who runs a mentorship and networking organization, isn’t alone in her feelings. A Levo League survey found that 47% of the service’s users are not satisfied with their careers on a day-to-day basis.

Caroline Ghosn

With the help of Ryan, Ghosn diagnosed the problem. “The busier you get and the more forward-looking you become, the more difficult it is to actually acknowledge and gain strength and inspiration from the things you’ve already accomplished, which can become problematic when you’re in a startup,” she told Fast Company. “You can lose sight of progress.”

The goal to a happier work life, then, is to find a way to recognize past successes, which for Ghosn is as simple as asking the following three questions every single work day:

1. What am I thankful for today? This does not have to be work related, just anything at all.

2. What did I enjoy today? “Keeping a pulse of what energizes you is really important,” says Ghosn.

3. What am I satisfied with today? “This question is particularly important if you’re one of those people who is seeking excellence and always trying to progress along a path,” Ghosn explains. “The shadow side of that is that you might never feel like you’re in the place you want to be.”