ESPN’s New World Cup Livestreaming Record Proves No One Did Work Today

Team USA might have lost Thursday’s game against a stronger, faster, more talented, and better-rested German squad 1-0. But in the all-important war on not actually doing work so as to watch the World Cup , we managed to squeak out a tiny victory.

According to ESPN, there were 1.7 million concurrent streams on its WatchESPN service. That crushes the previous high of 750,000 concurrent streams set by last week’s match between Mexico and Brazil.

Despite losing to an elite German squad, the United States will still advance thanks to Portugal beating Ghana 2-1 on a late goal by Cristiano Ronaldo.

In other words: We sorta did it! U-S-A! U-S-A!