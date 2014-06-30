How Understanding Personalities Can Change Your Career

How well do you think you know yourself? Are you a good judge of others?

If you want to become your best self, it’s important to tune into personalities–your own as well as those around you–says John D. Mayer, author of Personal Intelligence.

“Personality is a means by which each of us navigate our lives,” says Mayer, a professor of psychology at the University of New Hampshire, and one of the co-developers of the theory on emotional intelligence. “It balances social requirements placed on us, and helps us go through a series of settings and situations in everyday life.”

Whether you’re outgoing, reserved, high-strung, or laid back, you can gather some information about your personality through introspection, but this process has its limits. “We often can accurately identify how we feel during certain situations,” says Mayer. “But we aren’t good at identifying other traits, such as how smart we are. The best we can do is infer information on that by looking at others.”

We can also pick up clues to our personality by listening to what other people say about us. “If someone calls me controlling once, I might not pay attention,” says Mayer. “But if somebody else says the same thing, I might say, ‘Hmm, I didn’t know that about myself. I may have to examine that a little bit more.’”

You can also actively solicit information about your personality, although Mayer says it’s hard to do. “Information about ourselves is not neutral,” he says. “It can make our blood boil or warm our hearts. It’s not always something we can hear right away.”

Our personalities make it easy or hard to perform certain tasks or get along with other people. Part of it is preprogrammed, but Mayer says there is considerable flexibility in how we apply it. In fact, it’s possible to change certain qualities.