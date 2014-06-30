How A Brooklyn Blogger Built A Flea Market Empire Overnight

Jonathan Butler had been working on his Brooklyn real estate blog Brownstoner.com for four years when he had a hankering to do something more.

He felt nostalgic for the flea markets of his childhood where he’d wandered as a kid. Fast-forward to 2008–Brooklyn was brimming with local artists and artisans, yet it didn’t have a full-fledged flea market. That year, Butler put out a call to vendors. In the first 48 hours, he received nearly 100 applications and Brooklyn Flea was born.

In the years since, Brooklyn Flea has exploded in popularity with five markets around Brooklyn including Smorgasburg, which features more than 100 local food vendors. The food market has appeared at Whole Foods in Manhattan, and is the vendor at Central Park’s SummerStage festival. Any day now, a 9,000-square-foot Smorgasburg-inspired beer garden will be opening in Brooklyn, thanks to the backing of outside investors.

Not long after getting Brooklyn Flea up and running, Butler and his partner Eric Demby started seeing copycat markets popping up all over the place. “In early 2008, if you’d said that in 2011 everyone and their mother would be trying to start a flea market, I would be surprised, but it makes sense,” he says. “The only way to fight it is to have the best market.”

Here are five ways Butler and Demby have grown their idea into a burgeoning flea market empire–all in the face of growing competition and high-demand real estate:

When Butler moved to Brooklyn in 2003, he suspected the area was hankering for a flea market of its own. In September 2007, he decided to test the waters, getting a handful of salvaged goods vendors together in a local schoolyard one Saturday in September for an event he called “Salvage Fest.” People loved it. Their enthusiasm was enough to convince Butler that he was onto something. He then started scouting locations for a larger, more regular market.

Dipping his toe in the water with that first small market gave him a safe way to test his idea without taking on too much risk. “I like trying things with limited downside,” says Butler. “You spend a little bit of money to see if something works.”