How Far Corporations Still Need To Go To Actually Reflect America’s Diversity

As the chief diversity officer for PwC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers) , I spend a lot of time thinking about the kind of 21st-century workforce every great company needs. What keeps me up at night is whether the firm has done everything possible to create a welcoming culture, one in which people of all backgrounds feel at home–at least during the workday.

I know we’ve made progress. There are many more women partners at PwC today than a decade ago when I earned that title. In general, the corporate world looks different than it did when I took my first job at a financial services company in 1990. It was rigid. The few women I worked with didn’t dare to wear pants, and bright colors brought stares. I learned that the hard way when I showed up for my week of work in a bright purple suit my mother bought for me.

Business leaders need to dream big for their employees, especially for minorities, women, and those from low-income backgrounds who may have been the first in their family to go to college.

But there is still much more we need to do. For starters, business leaders need to dream big for their employees, especially for minorities, women, and those from low-income backgrounds who may have been the first in their family to go to college. Many of these young people, and even some who have been working for years, may not be able to dream big for themselves or see themselves living and working in a world beyond their current one.

Without a doubt, I became a partner at PwC in 2004 because others believed in me more than I believed in myself. I’m a first-generation Mexican-American immigrant from a poor family. My parents had a sixth-grade education. I just didn’t have the perspective to envision my life as it is today. While my parents dreamed for me, they didn’t dream big enough. It took a partner within the firm to help me understand the career opportunities that existed if I took a position in our national office in the New York area–one I would never have considered without his suggestion.

Companies also need to create accountability systems and incentives for diversity. PwC has a formal sponsorship program that requires every one of our 2,800 partners to sponsor three diverse employees–people of a different race, ethnicity, or gender. The partner’s role at PwC is to help the more junior employees develop professionally and serve as an advocate for them during evaluations, and as opportunities arise. This kind of structured program is absolutely necessary because people are busy and when they do occasionally find themselves able to take someone under their wing, it’s usually someone who looks like them.

We also have to examine the talent pipeline, and think about where companies are looking for new hires. Instead of only recruiting from the same prestigious colleges and universities each year, we need to think more broadly about that young adult like myself who went to a local college, the University of Texas at El Paso. I had the grades to go elsewhere, but staying close to home was affordable and culturally acceptable.

It’s important to remember that the more diversity we have, the greater the diversity of ideas we will have.

Let’s face it. The skills gap is a recognized problem in America, with many CEOs saying they are deeply concerned about their ability to fill jobs–particularly with talent from the U.S. By failing to recruit and retain diverse employees, including those from communities and cultures often overlooked, we’re leaving so much potential untapped. More than 30% of PwC’s new hires this year were minorities. They’re incredibly talented professionals, but some of them might have been overlooked had it not been for our deliberate recruitment efforts. It’s important to remember that the more diversity we have, the greater the diversity of ideas we will have. And that’s what PwC’s clients demand.