The Art For This “True Detective” Bootleg DVD Cover Is The Only Art That Matters Today

Anyone who purchases the official True Detective DVD is in for a treat. As we all learned back in January, it is a very good show . Anyone who happens upon select bootleg copies, though, will be getting a bonus treat because holy crap take a look at this cover art.





Let’s unpack what makes this cover special, shall we? First of all, True Detective is absolutely steeped in Southern gothic mise-en-scène, and yet the makers of the bootleg cover somehow thought to feature an Eiffel Tower prominently. (That’s not how the Louisiana Purchase works!) Also, as violent as it could get sometimes, not a bullet or knife thrust on the show felt wasted, which makes all of the explosions depicted here seem like serious overkill. For some reason, there’s a bird that appears to be in the act of destroying a sphinx. Why not! And finally, as Uproxx discovered, Matthew McConaughey’s head has actually been placed on Brad Pitt’s body from a promo for the movie Killing Them Softly.

Of course, the blurb “Amazing perform, full frontal action,” could easily be describing the bootleg cover itself.

H/t to Bleeding Cool