This Always Ad Asks What It Means To Do Something “Like a Girl”

How would it make you feel if someone told you you threw like a girl? Or ran like a girl? Given its history as a schoolyard insult, it would be no surprise if you didn’t take the description as a compliment.

In this new spot for P&G’s Always brand by agency Leo Burnett’s Chicago, London and Toronto offices, director Lauren Greenfield asks a handful of adults to imitate running, throwing and fighting like a girl. The results are predictable. The amazing part comes when Greenfield–who also directed “The Queen of Versailles”–then asks young girls the same questions.





The power of this commercial lies in the juxtaposition of these answers. It’s a very similar message to the one Verizon used recently to encourage girls in science, mathematics, and technology. Challenging seemingly innocent phrases and impulses to effect positive change in gender identity and attitude.

Just try and look at 10-year-old Dakota and patronize her with “like a girl.” It’s impossible. And Always taps into some brand image gold in aligning itself with the idea that being like a girl, or being a girl, should be impossible to use as an insult to anyone at all.