Infographic: Find Out How Quickly You’d Die In The “Game Of Thrones” World

It’s a good thing that George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series is not a Choose Your Own Adventure situation. Judging from what happens on the televised version, Game of Thrones, very few of the characters’ options seem all that appealing. One dude definitely got his fingers flayed and then his penis severed and another guy’s head got entirely covered in molten gold. While survival in that world seems iffy at best, there’s now a way to see whether you might have what it takes.