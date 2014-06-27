Should Universities Be Built In Silicon Valley’s Image?

Lakeland, Florida, is just off Interstate 4: A 129-year-old city of 100,000, it is now home to Florida Polytechnic University. This new university is anchored by a $60 million Innovation, Science and Technology (IST) building–a white, oval-shaped structure with 84 curved pergolas and shutters on the roof that follow the sun’s movement–sitting amid the acres of farmland. It looks like someone tried to drop a shimmering bauble of Silicon Valley design right next to grazing cattle.

The cows may not be disrupted, but everyone else is watching Florida Polytechnic closely as it opens in August, as Florida’s first and only university entirely focused on preparing students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Florida Poly will launch in August with 50 full-time and adjunct faculty members and an inaugural class of 500 students, all of whom received four-year scholarships covering the more than $20,000 in-state tuition. In an atypical move, the university will not offer tenure to its professors, but rather multi-year contracts that administrators say will help it remain nimble.

The U.S. lags well behind other first-world countries in producing graduates with technical skills: STEM has become such a focus that President Obama announced an initiative to produce 1 million more STEM graduates in 10 years and proposed more than $450 million in funding for STEM programs in the 2015 budget. But critics in Florida and beyond argue that STEM-only institutions are big shiny band-aids, like dropping new iPads in a school with entrenched problems. American liberal arts universities are the envy of the world. So why, critics ask, would we want to abandon their model when we’re trying to build a more tech savvy workforce?





Lakeland already had a technical school: In 2012, Florida Governor Rick Scott signed legislation that closed the University of South Florida Polytechnic’s campus in Lakeland and created an independent university, Florida Polytechnic.

“There was no institution that had a really singular focus on STEM. The legislature wanted to create something that would be good for the state and make it competitive,” said Ava Parker, Florida Polytechnic’s Chief Operating Officer. High tech companies are increasingly becoming a boon for Florida’s economy. As of 2011, there were more than 11,000 companies in the I-4 high tech corridor–the 23-county area between Orlando and Tampa, including Lakeland.

Florida Polytechnic is hoping that every inch of its main 160,000 square foot building spurs innovation. The space is designed to provide students with hands-on learning experience. The facilities are more research labs than classrooms: there are supercomputers, a lab where students can create gaming simulation technology, and data visualization and cyber security labs where they can develop products with real-world applications. With 55 3-D printers, the school also has the largest rapid application development maker’s space in the country, which allows for faster product prototyping, said Tom Hull, the school’s chief information officer.

“We’re teaching niche skills that are transferrable into the marketplace,” Hull said. “We’re not going to get distracted with things that aren’t going to solve social problems.”