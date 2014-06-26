Uruguay’s Suarez Made Twitter Suck, Now He’s Banned From World Cup For Biting

With World Cup mania in full swing, if there is one lesson we’ve learned, it is that biting other people is bad. You know it. Your 4-year-old niece knows it. Your dog learned to know it. And now, maybe, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez knows it now that FIFA has doled out his punishment for pressing his teeth into the flesh of another human on international television: He’s out for nine international matches and cannot play the beautiful (non-delicious) game at all for the next four months.