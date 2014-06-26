Inside SoundCloud’s Radically Minimal New iPhone App

There comes a time in the life of a mobile app when a hard, honest look in the mirror becomes unavoidable. Is my feature set bloated? Are people even using these bells and whistles? Where can I cut the fat?

For the folks at SoundCloud, that moment of truth arrives today. The popular audio streaming platform is launching a radically overhauled version of its iPhone app. The new SoundCloud iPhone app sports an immersive, more minimal design that focuses on consuming audio rather than discovering or creating it. Indeed, quite a bit of fat has been cut here.

“It’s a complete interaction overhaul,” says SoundCloud director of Product Design Brian Yeung. “The way that you experience the player, the way that you experience music. We rethought everything from the ground up.”

With this new app, SoundCloud is moving away from the standard iTunes-esque interface typically employed by music services. It’s less about albums and collections and more about social feeds, follows, and favorites. In terms of its user experience, SoundCloud now feels more like Twitter than Spotify.





The new app is big on imagery and animation: The main feed is peppered with wide, screen-spanning thumbnails, and scrolling through them produces the sort of 3-D “parallax” effect so popular in interactive design these days.

Perhaps the most dramatic visual difference is the audio player interface. In a shift that defies convention in an almost jarring way, the player doesn’t even have a play button when you first launch it. Instead, the visual focus is on the track’s imagery–the thumbnail that gets uploaded with the audio–and the iconic SoundCloud waveform, which glides to the left as the track plays. It’s only when you tap that orange waveform to pause the audio (yes, that’s how you pause the audio) that the player controls reveal themselves. This may be a little disorienting for some at first glance, but it’s also refreshing to see somebody rethink how audio playback should function on mobile devices.

“If you think about what the experience is like on a mobile device, most people are on the go,” says Yeung. “They’re not looking at their phone directly.” In other words, most users are interested in listening, rather than creating or interacting. And as Yeung explains, “If you want to focus on the listening experience you’ve got to pare everything down and simplify.”