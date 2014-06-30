Meet 12 “Rejected Princesses” Who Are Too Badass For Disney

At this point, we’ve seen just about every iteration of Disney princesses recontextualized by creative fans. The well may have run dry, but this exhaustion speaks to how eager a global audience is for animated females who break the traditional Disney mold. In the meantime, one writer has started conjuring some new princesses who break that mold so comprehensively they’ve become more likely characters for violent indie thrillers than family-oriented studio fare. Which is kind of a shame.





Former DreamWorks effects animator and fledgling artist Jason Porath recently created Rejected Princesses, a website that features detailed, often hilarious stories and illustrations about some historical and mythical women who were just too darn interesting to end up with their own big budget four-quadrant vehicles. It’s a counter example to the litany of animated heroines who seem to lack much agency; the ones who have some semblance of power within reach, but too often end up relying on a romantic interest or other helpful tropes, to save the day. (Porath cites Hayao Miyazaki’s–especially Princess Mononoke and Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind–as popular counter-examples.)

Rejected Princesses developed out of a lunchtime conversation at Porath’s old workplace back in February, during which he and some colleagues tried to determine who’d make the least suitable candidate for an animated princess. After eventually soliciting some suggestions on Facebook, the gears began to grind in Porath’s imagination and he was very much compelled to see what some of these characters might look like, even if he had to draw them himself.

“Each woman is based off as much visual reference of the actual story as possible,” the artist says of the project which formally launched last week. “As opposed to any specific cinematic princess that’s come before. The influences are different for each woman’s story, with an eye towards detail. Pasiphae’s entry, for example, is actually set in the historical palace at Knossos, has the constellation for Taurus in the background, and even uses her laurel to give her figurative ‘horns.'”

Initially he went strictly off of friends and Facebook folks’ suggestions. Once he started doing heavy research for some of these characters, others would announce themselves and prolong the research phase indefinitely.

“I tried to cast a wide net with this first batch–not just culturally and racially diverse, but pulling from history, fiction, and myth,” Porath says. “Some are badass, some sociopathic, and some are just bizarre. The idea can be an umbrella for a lot of stories, and I wanted to see which ones people would react to.”

Now that the response has surpassed anything Porath had been hoping for, with fans sending in loads of requests every day, expect to see lots more unorthodox examples going forward–even if Disney, Dreamworks and the like don’t follow suit.