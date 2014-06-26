Facebook’s Internal Diversity Numbers Look The Same As Everyone Else’s

Like Google and Yahoo , Facebook has published internal diversity figures for the first time in company history.

“Research also shows that diverse teams are better at solving complex problems and enjoy more dynamic workplaces,” writes Maxine Williams, Facebook’s global head of diversity. “So at Facebook we’re serious about building a workplace that reflects a broad range of experience, thought, geography, age, background, gender, sexual orientation, language, culture and many other characteristics.”

For now, though, Facebook’s statistics are par for the course with the other big Silicon Valley companies, which is to say it is mostly white men. Overall, Facebook is 69% male and 31% female–which is a single percentage point off from Google’s makeup. Likewise, Hispanic and black employees comprise a fraction of a fraction of Facebook’s workforce.





In tech and management-level jobs, specifically, those same disparities are even more pronounced.





Remember, these are the people calling the shots and actually building the products.