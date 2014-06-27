Movies At Work: An Untapped Motivational Method?

Some of my favorite movies are those that have the ability to change my mood. Every time I hit a career slump, I pop in Up Close and Personal, the 1996 Michelle Pfeiffer/Robert Redford flick about an ambitious aspiring news reporter from a small town, and instantly feel inspired and motivated to work harder.

Scott DiGiammarino, CEO and founder of Reel Potential–a company that uses Hollywood movie clips to make motivational short videos for businesses–says movies are not only entertaining, but can help managers inspire entire teams by tapping into their emotions.

DiGiammarino was a senior executive for Ameriprise Financial (formerly American Express Financial Advisors). Facing the difficult task of motivating a team of individuals based in 200 offices with low employee morale and employee engagement scores of around 11%, he decided to use his love of movies to see if he could foster a connection. Once a day, he chose a theme (courage, perseverance, teamwork, hope, etc.) and showed a movie clip that pertained to that theme.

He followed up the clip by asking questions about people’s personal experience with the theme, such as “tell me about a time when you were courageous?” The stories that flooded in were incredible, and DiGiammarino knew he was onto something. The movie clip experiment not only lifted employee morale, but had tangible results in their work. “Employee engagement scores went up, productivity went up, retention went up,” says DiGiammarino.

Since starting Reel Potential in 2010, DiGiammarino says other companies, too, have experienced similar results. One client saw employee engagement scores increase over 20%, while another client saw internal email open rated jump from around 12% to around 70% resulting in improved communication and transparency, which in turn improved morale, productivity and retention.

While we’ve all had experiences with movies that have tugged on our emotions, DiGiammarino says what makes movies effective in a business environment is their ability to drive behavior and motivate change. “Movies move us by seeing other people who are just like us find the courage to overcome adversity, achieve the impossible, and never give up,” says DiGiammarino.

Inspiring those emotions while sitting at your desk during an otherwise ordinary workday can have a huge impact on how you think about your work that day.