“We’re Crushing It!” How Three Total Bros And Their Mom Created Costco’s New Favorite Salad Dressing

Consumer packaged goods are like any other product–prestige comes from small audiences, but the big money comes from the masses. Like the filmmaker who crosses over from the art house to the multiplex, Greg Vetter, co-owner of Tessemae’s All Natural with his brothers Brian and Matt, has charted a path from Whole Foods to Costco, where in certain regions his product has become the “first perishable dressing in Costco history.”

The Vetter Bros

We caught up with Vetter–lacrosse player, clubbing enthusiast, and now, salad dressing magnate–to hear in his own words how he and his brothers transformed a family recipe into a multi-million dollar business.

GREG VETTER: My brothers and I were wild as hell, and my mom had to figure out how to get us to eat our vegetables. She made this lemon garlic dressing, and suddenly we were just crushing salad at dinner. We played high school, college, and professional lacrosse, and the only thing the teams ever asked of our mom was to bring that salad dressing. When we went to college, she made it for our college houses in two-liter bottles.

I moved in with my girlfriend, now wife, and my mom made salad dressing for our house. One day in January of 2009, I came home to have lunch, and the salad dressing was missing from the fridge. I called one of my buddies, Smitty, who does not eat salad–he eats Taco Bell for lunch every day–and I was like, “Did you take my salad dressing?” And he said, “Yeah, I woke up, I needed it, I knew the code to your house, I got it, and now I’m eating spinach.” I’m like, “Well, bring it back.” He’s like, “Okay.”

Later I’m with my mom, and I’m like, “What kind of man steals another man’s salad dressing?” I’m like, “I think we should bottle this. If I get us into Whole Foods, will you go into business with me?” She was like, “It’s never gonna work.” I was like, “That’s not what I asked you.”





We’re the first perishable salad dressing in Costco’s history. For us that’s a huge thing, because we’re a relatively new brand.

I called Whole Foods and told them I was a food manufacturer, which wasn’t true. I got a meeting with one of the grocery buyers, and I walked in with a Tupperware container of salad. The guy’s like, “Where’s the packaging?” I’m like, “Dude, you’re busy, it’s lunch, I brought you a salad.” He looks at me like I’m on something, but soon he’s taking these pieces of wet lettuce and licking the dressing off. He says, “You have something special.”

They handed me about 200 pages of paperwork I had to fill out to get into Whole Foods. I went to the computer and Googled, “how to be a food manufacturer.” I just started calling people: “Listen, Whole Foods said yes. I have til the end of April to get this done. I need your help, because I don’t know shit about shit.” I Googled “bottle distributor Annapolis.” I Googled “label requirements for sauces and dressings.” I Googled “food science labs in Maryland.”